UPDATE: Burglary at Casey’s General Store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at Casey’s General Store at 550 W. Cornhusker Highway on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the location on an alarm just after 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the front door glass shattered and items stolen from inside.

Officers reviewed store video with the store manager and observed at least two people break into the store and steal alcohol, vape products and tobacco products. The estimated loss at this time is almost $300 and the damage is estimated at $1,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

