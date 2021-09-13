Advertisement

Vehicle collides with LPD cruiser then crashes into house and truck

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer was involved in a crash this weekend in northeast Lincoln.

Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, a police cruiser was involved in a two-car injury crash at 42nd and Orchard Streets.

LPD said the police cruiser was driven by a 22-year-old officer who was northbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Orchard Street.

According to police, the other car, a gold 2007 Toyota Camry, was eastbound on Orchard Street when the two cars crashed in the intersection.

Police said there are no traffic signs or signals at this intersection.

Following the crash, the Camry continued northbound crashing into a home in the 1200 block of N 42nd Street and a 2018 black Ford F150 that was parked in the driveway, according to police.

LPD said the officer suffered an arm injury and was transported by ambulance to the hospital but has since been released.

Officers said the Camry is considered a total loss, the cruiser, a 2014 Ford Explorer, has an estimated $3,500 damage, the Ford F150 had an estimated $2,000 damage and the home had approximately $1,000 in damage.

Police said no citations were issued.

