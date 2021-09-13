Advertisement

Warmer temperatures Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler day on Sunday, warmer temperatures are expected to return Monday afternoon. A cold front will move across Nebraska today and tonight bringing cooler conditions on Tuesday with the chance for a few scattered showers. There is a chance for a few isolated severe thunderstorms in northern and western Nebraska Monday.

Partly sunny and warmer in the Lincoln area Monday with highs in the upper 80s. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.

It will be warmer Monday, especially in southern Nebraska.
It will be warmer Monday, especially in southern Nebraska.(1011 weather)

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Mild temperatures expected overnight.
Mild temperatures expected overnight.(1011 Weather)

Variable clouds on Tuesday with a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be cooler on Tuesday.
It will be cooler on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Wednesday should be a nice day with seasonal high temperatures and lower humidity. The heat and humidity will return by the end of the week and continue into the weekend.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend.
Hot temperatures return for the weekend.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident
Two inmates die at Lincoln hospital
LPD responds to burglary at Casey’s Convenience Store
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts said state will fight vaccine mandate
Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash...
Hall County Deputies respond to crash on I-80

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Monday Forecast: Warming back up...with some boundary-based ‘storms
Brad's Monday Forecast
Brad's Monday Forecast
Warmer To Start The Week...
Kens Evening Forecast
The second half of the weekend will be cooler for much of the area.
Sunday Forecast: Cooler with a rain chance