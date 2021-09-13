Warmer temperatures Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler day on Sunday, warmer temperatures are expected to return Monday afternoon. A cold front will move across Nebraska today and tonight bringing cooler conditions on Tuesday with the chance for a few scattered showers. There is a chance for a few isolated severe thunderstorms in northern and western Nebraska Monday.
Partly sunny and warmer in the Lincoln area Monday with highs in the upper 80s. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.
Variable clouds on Tuesday with a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday should be a nice day with seasonal high temperatures and lower humidity. The heat and humidity will return by the end of the week and continue into the weekend.
