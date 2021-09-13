Warmer temperatures Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cooler day on Sunday, warmer temperatures are expected to return Monday afternoon. A cold front will move across Nebraska today and tonight bringing cooler conditions on Tuesday with the chance for a few scattered showers. There is a chance for a few isolated severe thunderstorms in northern and western Nebraska Monday.

Partly sunny and warmer in the Lincoln area Monday with highs in the upper 80s. South breeze 5 to 15 mph.

It will be warmer Monday, especially in southern Nebraska. (1011 weather)

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Mild temperatures expected overnight. (1011 Weather)

Variable clouds on Tuesday with a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s and a north wind at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be cooler on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday should be a nice day with seasonal high temperatures and lower humidity. The heat and humidity will return by the end of the week and continue into the weekend.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

