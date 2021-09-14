3rd-ranked Sooners to test Nebraska’s veteran defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Coach Chinander discussed the defense ahead of the game against Oklahoma.

“Obviously however you slice it up you want to go in the locker room with the lead,” Chinander said. “All of us want to start a half football game up seven points or three points or ten points. But as far as what I like I love it. Put us out there first. Let’s set the tone of this football game. Our guys know that the biggest series of the game is either the first series of the first quarter or the first series of the third quarter whenever they put us out there. But I really like it when I know the plan ahead of time and I can let the guys know if we win the toss shirts are going out first and it gets those guys excited and I know they like to play first. So I am all for it anytime we want to put us out there right away.”

Chinander talked about Luke Reimer earning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor.

“We are always happy for anybody that gets an honor,” he said. “Big deal for Luke to get defensive player of the week. I think he understands and we understand that you do not get those accolades if the rest of the guys do not play well too and it is going to be somebody else’s turn next time. So I think Luke played an unbelievable game. The rest of the guys played an unbelievable game that allowed him to be the defensive player of the week. So I think it was a great team effort and congratulations to Luke.”

He addressed the Oklahoma rivalry and his mindset entering the game.

“It is a nameless faceless opponent every week,” Chinander said. “If you do not prepare like it is then you get snuck up on. You get the trap game. You have to prepare like it is Oklahoma or like it is Ohio State or like we are playing for the national championship every single week. That is what these guys do and it is no different this week. Now it is going to be exciting to get 11 o’clock kick where I do not know what other football games are on there might be a lot of good games or might not be as many but I know there will be a lot of people watching this football game and I think it is going to be exciting for these guys to go show as a defensive unit what they can do and they belong. I am excited to do it too because you always want to get yourself tested and you want to get yourself battle ready for when you enter conference play and this will do both.”

The Huskers are set to play Oklahoma this Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. on FOX in Norman, Okla., and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

