City leaders take on possible updates on the Air Park area blighting proposal

By Nathan Brennan and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A move to declare an area of the Air Park neighborhood as blighted is now on hold following a last minute move by the Lincoln City Council.

The decision to designate the area between NW 48th and NW 56th as extremely blighted was supposed to be voted on next week. In a last minute move, both items were removed from the council agenda by the request of the Urban Development Director, Dan Marvin.

For months there had been a back-and-forth between environmentalists, residents and the city in the Air Park area of northwest Lincoln on whether or not to approve the designation.

A new request has come from Marvin to expand the area west of NW 56th street and east of NW 48th. In order for this to happen, the planning commission would have to hold a vote on that larger area, which would push the decision from city council further into the future.

“What I am proposing is that we include areas outside of the current blight area,” Marvin said, “The only way that I can do that in the current blight study that I have is going back through the planning commission to be able to do that.”

Right now, there is no time frame on when new blight area proposals will be submitted to the city council.

Also during the September 13, 2021 meeting, city councilors voted to delay action on a proposal to regulate catalytic converters in Lincoln. A decision on that item is set to be made at next week’s meeting.

