Advertisement

Cooler with a few showers Tuesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through all of Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will bring a lot of clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday. Pleasant weather expected on Wednesday and then warmer and more humid conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler for Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and early evening. North wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Cooler temperatures Tuesday afternoon(1011 Weather)

Decreasing clouds tonight and cooler with lows in the mid 50s in the Lincoln area.

Cooler, more seasonal overnight lows.
Cooler, more seasonal overnight lows.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures for Wednesday.
Seasonal temperatures for Wednesday.(1011 Weather)

Warmer, more humid weather is expected on Thursday and Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible. The weekend looks to be hot and a bit muggy.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend
Hot temperatures return for the weekend(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Lincoln Police Department
Vehicle collides with LPD cruiser then crashes into house and truck

Latest News

Severe Outlook Monday Night
Tuesday Forecast: Cooler...and “maybe” wetter
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Cooling Off On Tuesday...
Kens Evening Forecast
It will be warmer Monday, especially in southern Nebraska.
Warmer temperatures Monday