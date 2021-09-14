Cooler with a few showers Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through all of Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will bring a lot of clouds with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday. Pleasant weather expected on Wednesday and then warmer and more humid conditions for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler for Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorms, especially this afternoon and early evening. North wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures Tuesday afternoon (1011 Weather)

Decreasing clouds tonight and cooler with lows in the mid 50s in the Lincoln area.

Cooler, more seasonal overnight lows. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures for Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Warmer, more humid weather is expected on Thursday and Friday with isolated thunderstorms possible. The weekend looks to be hot and a bit muggy.

Hot temperatures return for the weekend (1011 Weather)

