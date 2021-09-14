Advertisement

Cornuskers-Sooners revival just another game to most players

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska-Oklahoma game Saturday is being celebrated by the older generations who long for the days when the battle of the Big Reds decided the Big Eight champion and often whose national title hopes survived and whose died.

It would be impossible for the players who’ll be on the field in Norman this week to fully appreciate the history because they weren’t alive when the rivalry was among the hottest in college football. Players on both teams say they have heard about the rivalry. Most consider this just another game.

