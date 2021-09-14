Advertisement

At least two people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers

Crash inolving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West Pioneers.
Crash inolving at least two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West Pioneers.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least two people were taken from the scene by ambulance following a crash that closed the intersection of Highway 77 and W Pioneers Blvd Tuesday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to a 10/11 reporter on scene.

Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims from a van that ended up on its side.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

Highway 77 has been closed at Old Cheney, with northbound traffic being diverted onto W Pioneers. Southbound has been reduced to one lane.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Lincoln Police Department
Vehicle collides with LPD cruiser then crashes into house and truck

Latest News

A move to declare an area of the airpark neighborhood as blighted is now on hold following a...
City leaders take on possible updates on the Air Park area blighting proposal
Meet Snowflake! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Step Afrika! went to Park Middle School just days before they’re set to perform at the Lied...
Step Afrika! teaches LPS students step routine
Updates on the Air Park area blighting proposal