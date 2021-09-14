At least two people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least two people were taken from the scene by ambulance following a crash that closed the intersection of Highway 77 and W Pioneers Blvd Tuesday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved, according to a 10/11 reporter on scene.

Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims from a van that ended up on its side.

The extent of injuries is unclear.

Highway 77 has been closed at Old Cheney, with northbound traffic being diverted onto W Pioneers. Southbound has been reduced to one lane.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 77 northbound is now closed as emergency crews continue working to clear the scene. Avoid the area. https://t.co/7TV7v13mdd — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 14, 2021

This is a developing story.

