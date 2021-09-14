At least two people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least two people were taken from the scene by ambulance following a crash that closed the intersection of Highway 77 and W Pioneers Blvd Tuesday morning.
At least two vehicles were involved, according to a 10/11 reporter on scene.
Firefighters had to extricate one of the victims from a van that ended up on its side.
The extent of injuries is unclear.
Highway 77 has been closed at Old Cheney, with northbound traffic being diverted onto W Pioneers. Southbound has been reduced to one lane.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to avoid the area.
UPDATE: 77 northbound is now closed as emergency crews continue working to clear the scene. Avoid the area. https://t.co/7TV7v13mdd— Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 14, 2021
This is a developing story.
