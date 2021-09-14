Advertisement

Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is out $1,800 after falling victim to the “jury duty” scam.

A 67-year-old woman told police she got a call Monday afternoon from someone claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she was told she had two warrants out for her arrest because she failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammers told her she needed to get $1,800 worth of green dot cards from Hy-Vee and read them the card numbers. Then she was asked to mail the cards to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 575 S. 10th Street. The woman complied.

The victim told police she spoke with five different people on Monday, including one person claiming to be the sheriff and another claiming to be the chief of police.

Police have not been able to identify the suspects and are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall
Lincoln Police Department
Vehicle collides with LPD cruiser then crashes into house and truck

Latest News

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
A move to declare an area of the airpark neighborhood as blighted is now on hold following a...
City leaders take on possible updates on the Air Park area blighting proposal
Meet Snowflake! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Step Afrika! went to Park Middle School just days before they’re set to perform at the Lied...
Step Afrika! teaches LPS students step routine