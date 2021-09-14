Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is out $1,800 after falling victim to the “jury duty” scam.

A 67-year-old woman told police she got a call Monday afternoon from someone claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The woman said she was told she had two warrants out for her arrest because she failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammers told her she needed to get $1,800 worth of green dot cards from Hy-Vee and read them the card numbers. Then she was asked to mail the cards to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 575 S. 10th Street. The woman complied.

The victim told police she spoke with five different people on Monday, including one person claiming to be the sheriff and another claiming to be the chief of police.

Police have not been able to identify the suspects and are investigating.

