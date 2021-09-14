Advertisement

LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a seatbelt may have saved a reckless driver who crashed his car after traveling over 100 mph on Vine Street late Monday night.

Police responded to a crash at 36th and Vine Streets Monday around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a car speeding down Vine Street and hit the rear of another car. Witnesses told police the car, which was a 2017 Toyota Yaris, looked like it was going between 100-120 mph.

Police said the Yaris also hit two mailboxes and a light pole and landed upside down. Bystanders helped pull the man from the car.

The driver was mostly unharmed because he was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The 20-year-old driver was treated and released and cited for willful reckless driving.

Police said the driver in the other vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt and had only minor injuries.

