Nebraska Redistricting Committee holds first public hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee held their first public hearing today for District Three in Grand Island.

The hearing today consisted mostly of residents from legislative district 44, many of them insisting on keeping the rural legislative district in tact. They also expressed their support for keeping the district as far west as possible, to “make sure their interests are represented.”

District Two will have its hearing tomorrow at the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln. Their hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in Room 1524 of the Capitol on Wednesday.

District One will hold its hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St.

State Senators, however, do not have much time following the conclusion of the public hearings. The new redistricting lines must be re-drawn by October 1.

The redistricting proposal includes the Democrats proposed map that decreases the size of Dist. 2, keeping all of Douglas County but changing it so that Offutt and Bellevue would be included. The map Republicans proposed in their recent committee meeting increases the size of Dist. 2, cutting Douglas County in half and adding both Saunders and Sarpy counties, which lean Republican.

