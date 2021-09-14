Advertisement

New mask mandate at UNK

UNK will require face masks in all classrooms and labs for three weeks until Oct. 6.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced on Tuesday that students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside all classrooms and labs.

The new requirement starts Wednesday, Sept. 15 and runs until Oct. 6.

In a statement, UNK announced that its Emergency Operations Team recommended the mask requirement “due to an increase in the regional transmission of COVID-19 in the community and state.”

The new requirement does not apply to indoor, non-classroom settings such as the library, the student union, the Health and Sports Center, Fine Arts performance areas or residence halls. It also does not apply to UNK sports events. Although the school recommends wearing masks in all those venues. They also encourage unvaccinated people to wear masks.

The new mask requirement was added to UNK’s COVID mitigation plan.

