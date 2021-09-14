Public visitation for fallen Omaha Marine is planned for this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Cpl. Page confirmed a date for the public to give respect and honor to the fallen Marine this week.

The public visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church near Millard Ave. from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. According to the release and their Facebook post, “please follow the posted signs and enter the building through Door A.”

The plans for the funeral are still on for Friday, Sept. 17 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church as well at 10 a.m. The family says there will be limited seating for the public and the main sanctuary is reserved for family members and friends.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.