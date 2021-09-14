Advertisement

Snack fans can enter to win stay in Planters’ ‘NUTmobile’

Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.
Mr. Peanut is renting out Planters' "NUTmobile" to one fan.(Hormel Foods Corporation via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (CNN) - Who’s ready to go nuts?

Planters’ “NUTmobile,” the snack company’s peanut-shaped vehicle, is now open for business.

The 26-foot-long “Peanut on Wheels” is now located on waterfront property in Duluth, Minnesota.

A night’s stay costs the same price as a jar of Planters Peanuts, $3.50, but there’s a catch: there’s only a single booking for a two-night stay in the giant peanut.

Along with the booking, the winner of the sweepstakes will also get a $1,500 travel stipend, and of course, plenty of peanuts.

The sweepstakes opens on Sept. 17 and will end on Oct. 1. Those interested can visit mrpeanutinnanutshell.com to enter.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating

Latest News

Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants
In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin girls who tried to kill a...
Slender Man stabbing victim’s family ‘nervous’ about release