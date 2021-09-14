Step Afrika! teaches LPS students step routine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most kids run around with their friends after a day of school, but at Park Middle School Monday, students got to step it out. Step Afrika! went to Park Middle School just days before they’re set to perform at the Lied Center.

Step Afrika! member Jabari Jones said, “When it comes to step, you’re making the music so you’re still kind of dancing in a sense. It’s just that you are the music.”

Jones joined Step Afrika! back in 2017, after finishing his college career at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Before he learned step, hip hop was his main dance style.

Jones said, “Being with a hip hop background, makes stepping even more fun. it makes stepping not just banging it out; just loud. it’s like you can find different nuances through the music that you can make.”

Jones and other members of Step Afrika! taught students some of the key elements of stepping.

Anesia Sandifer, who is a member of the group, said, “It’s always great to give back to the community and let them really see what is stepping and find out a new art form.”

Members even showed the students some advanced step moves which some people in Lincoln will see this Friday at the Lied Center.

Sandifer said, “We will be incorporating African dancing, stepping as well as contemporary movement to give you guys a great show and hopefully you guys learn some history as well.”

Students at Park Middle School usually learn about history with a book in the classroom, but in the gymnasium, they learned about history with their feet.

