Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of a spiked drink at the Lincoln Northeast High School Homecoming dance.

On Monday, a 16-year-old girl and her mother reported the incident to police. She said she left her drink unattended at the Friday night dance, and returned to find the liquid was discolored and some of the drink was missing. She said she drank some of the drink and began to feel sick and her symptoms continued into Saturday.

She told police she did not see anyone put anything in the drinks at the dance.

Lincoln Public Schools heard rumors about spiked drinks at the Northeast homecoming dance and sent a letter to students and families on Saturday. At that time, the student hadn’t reported the incident to police.

After the student reported the incident to police, LPS said it is working closely with police on the issue.

LPS released the following statement:

“We appreciate those who bravely come forward and contacted Lincoln police about their experience on Friday night. We encourage anyone who believes they also may have experienced something unsafe, or anyone with information that would aid the investigation, to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Your child can also speak with their School Resource Officer at school. We will continue to work in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department to fully investigate any reports.”

So far, police have only received one report of a possible spiked drink.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.