Advertisement

Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of a spiked drink at the Lincoln Northeast High School Homecoming dance.

On Monday, a 16-year-old girl and her mother reported the incident to police. She said she left her drink unattended at the Friday night dance, and returned to find the liquid was discolored and some of the drink was missing. She said she drank some of the drink and began to feel sick and her symptoms continued into Saturday.

She told police she did not see anyone put anything in the drinks at the dance.

Lincoln Public Schools heard rumors about spiked drinks at the Northeast homecoming dance and sent a letter to students and families on Saturday. At that time, the student hadn’t reported the incident to police.

After the student reported the incident to police, LPS said it is working closely with police on the issue.

LPS released the following statement:

“We appreciate those who bravely come forward and contacted Lincoln police about their experience on Friday night. We encourage anyone who believes they also may have experienced something unsafe, or anyone with information that would aid the investigation, to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Your child can also speak with their School Resource Officer at school. We will continue to work in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department to fully investigate any reports.”

So far, police have only received one report of a possible spiked drink.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
September 12, 2021
One killed in shooting outside Omaha mall

Latest News

Hastings Public Schools will base the need to require masks on individual building absentee...
Hastings school mask policy to depend on absence rates
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000
Step Afrika! teaches LPS students
Step Afrika! teaches LPS students