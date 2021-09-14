Advertisement

Virus cases level off in Nebraska but experts still worry

(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases leveled off in Nebraska last week, but experts say cases will likely continue to rise in the weeks ahead.

Nebraska reported 5,313 new virus cases in the week that ended Friday. That is down slightly from the 5,329 cases the state reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the previous week but more than 20 times higher than the 253 cases per week Nebraska was reporting in late June.

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said he doesn’t think Nebraska or the nation is past the peak of this latest surge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the...
LPD investigating 20 DUI cases from the weekend
Nebraska vs Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska vs. Michigan State game time announced
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man driving stolen motorcycle crashes into truck, motorcycle bursts into flames
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating

Latest News

UNK will require face masks in all classrooms and labs for three weeks until Oct. 6.
New mask mandate at UNK
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Woman facing charges of sexual abuse of vulnerable adult at Bellevue group home
Hastings Public Schools will base the need to require masks on individual building absentee...
Hastings school mask policy to depend on absence rates