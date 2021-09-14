Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: A “mild” middle-of-the-week

By Ken Siemek
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine will highlight your mid-week weather forecast...

A southward-moving cold front and weak disturbance aloft will keep a small chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms in your Tuesday evening forecast...before high pressure builds back into the region. Some areas of fog will be possible later Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before sunshine and pleasant temperatures return.

After some morning fog...Wednesday looks mostly sunny...a bit breezy...and seasonably mild...with highs in the upper 70 to lower 80s for most of 10-11 Country. The western-third of the state will be a bit warmer.

Wednesday Highs
Wednesday Highs(KOLN)

Temperatures will warm on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front...with area high temperatures reaching the mid 80s to mid 90s. That front may also spark some thunderstorm development late Thursday and into Thursday night...with the activity lingering into the day on Friday as the cold front works its way through the region. There is some “potential” for isolated severe ‘storms with this front...but widespread severe weather is NOT expected at this time....and we will continue to monitor that possibility over the next 24 hours.

Thursday Highs
Thursday Highs(KOLN)
Thursday Evening Skycast
Thursday Evening Skycast(KOLN)

With the front in the area on Friday...temperatures are expected to cool a bit...with mid 70s to mid 80s on the map and a continuing chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day...diminishing by Friday night.

Friday Highs
Friday Highs(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Forecast dries us out and warms us back up for the weekend...with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday...and into Monday as well. As we head towards Astronomical Fall (next Wednesday)...temperatures look to cool down...with rain chances returning to the area.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

