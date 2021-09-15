Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at 36th & Vine Monday night, as seen from 10/11 NOW's Skyview...
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

Latest News

Doniphan teenager died in Tuesday accident on Interstate 80.
Doniphan Teen in I-80 vehicle accident
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death
Joseph Petito, father of Gabby Petito, pleads for help finding his daughter.
Father of woman who went missing on road trip pleads for help
Pope Francis speaks with journalists on board an Alitalia aircraft enroute from Bratislava back...
Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals