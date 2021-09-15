Advertisement

GIFD narrows down cause of JBS fire

A fire broke out in the roof of the rendering area of the JBS beef plant in Grand Island on...
A fire broke out in the roof of the rendering area of the JBS beef plant in Grand Island on Sunday.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Fire Department has narrowed down what led to the fire that broke out Sunday night at the JBS beef production plant.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the roof of the rendering area of the plant.

GIFD Fire Marshal Fred Hotz said that one of the heater devices used in that area got too hot and started the roof on fire.

They have ruled out any sort of arson as the cause.

Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt told Local4 earlier in the week that the fire was involved in the actual roof construction, so it’s in-between layers of metal, rubber and some steel. He said crews had a very difficult time accessing the fire.

Hotz said there was some damage to the decking and smoke damage throughout but it didn’t appear any of the equipment was damaged.

The fire happened late Sunday night with crews remaining on scene into Monday making sure hot spots were put out.

JBS did shut down production for one day but has since resumed operations.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at 36th & Vine Monday night, as seen from 10/11 NOW's Skyview...
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

Latest News

Thursday Highs
Thursday Forecast: A “summery” scenario with ‘storms possible late...
Leta Powell Drake
Leta Powell Drake passes away
Crews battle a house fire near 79th and Bauman Avenue, early Wednesday morning
Man hurt in northwest Omaha house fire dies
Union College students provide relief in Louisiana
Union College students provide relief in Louisiana