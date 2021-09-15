GIFD narrows down cause of JBS fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Fire Department has narrowed down what led to the fire that broke out Sunday night at the JBS beef production plant.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the roof of the rendering area of the plant.

GIFD Fire Marshal Fred Hotz said that one of the heater devices used in that area got too hot and started the roof on fire.

They have ruled out any sort of arson as the cause.

Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt told Local4 earlier in the week that the fire was involved in the actual roof construction, so it’s in-between layers of metal, rubber and some steel. He said crews had a very difficult time accessing the fire.

Hotz said there was some damage to the decking and smoke damage throughout but it didn’t appear any of the equipment was damaged.

The fire happened late Sunday night with crews remaining on scene into Monday making sure hot spots were put out.

JBS did shut down production for one day but has since resumed operations.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

