Judge sets bond for Bellevue group home employee facing sex abuse charges

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue group home employee who faces sexual abuse charges, Kathryn Edgington, appeared in front of a Sarpy County judge earlier this morning.

Edgington was arrested Monday night and booked into Sarpy County Jail. She is currently facing three charges: first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class D felony, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class A misdemeanor, and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 3A felony.

Edgington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12 with her bond set at $100,000.

Following the accusations, Edgington was suspended indefinitely from the group home, Hands of the Heartland.

