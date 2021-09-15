Advertisement

Judge sets bond for Bellevue group home employee facing sex abuse charges

Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the...
Kathryn Edgington was arrested and booked into Sarpy County Jail to face charges involving the sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult under her care at a group home in Bellevue, Neb.(Sarpy County Jail)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue group home employee who faces sexual abuse charges, Kathryn Edgington, appeared in front of a Sarpy County judge earlier this morning.

Edgington was arrested Monday night and booked into Sarpy County Jail. She is currently facing three charges: first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class D felony, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, a Class A misdemeanor, and abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 3A felony.

Edgington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 12 with her bond set at $100,000.

Following the accusations, Edgington was suspended indefinitely from the group home, Hands of the Heartland.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

