Leta Powell Drake passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 1011 NOW has learned that former 1011 personality Leta Powell Drake has passed away. She was 83 years old.

She served as program director at KOLN-TV for 28 years, and hosted and produced the 10/11 morning show for 25 years. She also had a children’s show called “Cartoon Corral” where she was known as Kalamity Kate.

Drake is in the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

She was also honored by the University of Nebraska on August 14, where she was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters during Aug. 14 commencement ceremonies.

Leta Powell Drake, local television pioneer and Husker alumna, is hooded by NU Regent Tim Clare and Drakes, son, Aaron. Drake was presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony. Undergraduate Commencement at Pinnacle Bank Arena. August 14, 2021. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication (Craig Chandler | Office of University Communicati)

Leta Powell Drake (1011 NOW)

