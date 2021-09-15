Advertisement

Leta Powell Drake passes away

Leta Powell Drake
Leta Powell Drake(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 1011 NOW has learned that former 1011 personality Leta Powell Drake has passed away. She was 83 years old.

She served as program director at KOLN-TV for 28 years, and hosted and produced the 10/11 morning show for 25 years. She also had a children’s show called “Cartoon Corral” where she was known as Kalamity Kate.

Drake is in the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

She was also honored by the University of Nebraska on August 14, where she was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters during Aug. 14 commencement ceremonies.

