LPD investigating burglary from local business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $6,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a trailer parked at a local business on Tuesday.

LPD said around 7:30 a.m., officers arrived to NextLink Internet, located at 2174 Magnum Circle, and learned that a trailer parked in the back of the business had been broken into.

Several items, including a generator, several power tools, plastic totes, and hand tools, were stolen, resulting in a roughly $6,000 loss.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

