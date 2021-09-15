Man hurt in northwest Omaha house fire dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was hurt early Wednesday morning in a house fire in northwest Omaha.

Authorities later identified the victim as David Domayer, 58, and confirmed that a 65-year-old man was also hurt in the fire but that his injuries were not life-threatening.

Firefighters arrived at the scene near North 79th Street and Bauman Avenue around 3 a.m. Omaha Fire crews saw flames and heavy smoke and quickly declared a working fire.

The fire, which left one side of the home completely charred, was extinguished after a short time.

OFD reported that one resident evacuated prior to their arrival but the other had to be rescued by fire crews.

According to Douglas County Dispatch, the two injured residents were taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. One required CPR.

Neighbor Sara Evans described the two victims as brothers who both live at the house. She said she and her husband woke up to sirens in the area.

“When we looked out the window we saw heavy smoke coming from the front side of the house and coming out the back master bedroom,” Evans said.

She said she watched as Omaha Fire crews put out the flames over the course of roughly 20 minutes.

“They had people up on the roof, venting the roof and then they went through the back master bedroom and cut it out, then put a ladder down,” she said.

Evans said she did see one of the men being rescued. OFD Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said another person escaped before crews arrived.

Family told 6 News that the brothers drive buses for special education students at Omaha Public Schools. David, who loved his motorcycle and was a huge Cubs fan, had been driving for OPS for more than 35 years and had also worked at a local gas station for 25 years, they said. The surviving brother has been with the district for at least seven years, they said.

Three pets were found deceased in the home.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined and is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.