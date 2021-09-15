Man threatens employees, steals cash from business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a suspect who threatened employees and stole cash from a local business.

LPD said on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to DeLeon’s on 27th Street.

Three employees told police a man walked in the store, cornered two of the employees, and demanded money.

The suspect implied he had a weapon but nothing was displayed, police said.

The employees were able to run away from the store, but the man took the cash from the register and fled the area.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

