LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday the Norris Titans were on the road to take on Waverly. Two top dogs in Class B volleyball.

The Titans took set one and the Vikings answered in set two. Norris would go on to win the next two to win the match 3-1.

Norris moves to 11-0 in 2021, while Waverly falls to 9-4.

