Thursday Forecast: A “summery” scenario with ‘storms possible late...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy and warmer weather conditions are expected on Thursday...before a cold front brings some changes for Thursday night and Friday...

After a seasonably “chilly” start to our day on Wednesday...morning lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s...some gusty southerly winds brought the region a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

That south breeze will continue overnight...keeping Wednesday night-Thursday morning low temperatures much milder than last night.

Wednesday Night Lows (KOLN)

Ahead of an approaching cold front...those south winds and expected sunshine will allow for high temperatures on Thursday to head for the mid 80s-to-mid 90s across the state.

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

With the cold front moving into Nebraska later on Thursday...thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of northern and western Nebraska...with those showers-and-thunderstorm chances pushing east overnight Thursday and into the day on Friday. There will be a “marginal” risk of strong-to-severe ‘storms for parts of the area late Thursday and Thursday night. Some locations could also see some heavy rain from Thursday night into Friday if the aforementioned cold front stalls a bit...and repeated thunderstorms develop over the same locations...something we will need to keep an eye on as forecast conditions become more clear so stay tuned.

Severe Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

48 Hour Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

Friday Highs (KOLN)

The weekend continues to look seasonably warm and mainly dry...with highs in the upper 80s-to-lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts out quite warm, but another cold front is expected to bring the region an additional rain chance Monday night...Tuesday...and into early Wednesday...with SIGNIFICANTLY cooler temperatures expected over that period...just in time for Astronomical Fall, which begins next Wednesday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.