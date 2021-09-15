Advertisement

Warm, sunny Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies expected Wednesday with warm temperatures and comfortable dew points. Warmer temperatures and more humid conditions expected on Thursday along with a gusty south wind. A cold front will bringer cooler temperatures Friday and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday and warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Lincoln area with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures expected Wednesday.
Seasonal temperatures expected Wednesday.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy tonight and not as cool. Lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s with a south breeze.

Not as cool Thursday morning.
Not as cool Thursday morning.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer and more humid on Thursday. Highs around 90 with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon.
Warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler as a cold front moves across the state. The cold front will also trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be warm to hot and mainly dry. Cooler temperatures expected by Tuesday of next week.

Warmer for the weekend and mainly dry.
Warmer for the weekend and mainly dry.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at 36th & Vine Monday night, as seen from 10/11 NOW's Skyview...
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Wednesday Forecast: A “mild” middle-of-the-week
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Mild Mid-Week...
Kens Evening Forecast
Cooler temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Cooler with a few showers Tuesday