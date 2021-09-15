Warm, sunny Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies expected Wednesday with warm temperatures and comfortable dew points. Warmer temperatures and more humid conditions expected on Thursday along with a gusty south wind. A cold front will bringer cooler temperatures Friday and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny skies Wednesday and warm. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Lincoln area with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures expected Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy tonight and not as cool. Lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s with a south breeze.

Not as cool Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer and more humid on Thursday. Highs around 90 with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer and more humid Thursday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Friday will be cooler as a cold front moves across the state. The cold front will also trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be warm to hot and mainly dry. Cooler temperatures expected by Tuesday of next week.

Warmer for the weekend and mainly dry. (1011 Weather)

