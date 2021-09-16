Breezy, hot conditions for Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot, breezy and muggy Thursday with afternoon temperatures around 90. A cold front will move across Nebraska Thursday night and Friday morning triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe late this afternoon and evening in parts of northern and western Nebraska. Severe weather is not expected at this time for the Lincoln area.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in northern and western Nebraska late this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds the main threats. However, an isolated tornado is possible. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and more humid for Lincoln Thursday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and more humid Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Cooler in western Nebraska with warm conditions in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A cold front will push through the Lincoln area early Friday morning bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning. A few lingering showers will be possible Friday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Much cooler for Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly sunny and warm Saturday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Sunday and Monday will continue to be warm with highs around 90. Sunday will be dry, however, a cold front will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and Monday night. A few showers possible on Tuesday and it will be cooler. Fall arrives at 2:20 PM CDT Wednesday and it will feel like fall with highs in the lower 70s.

Up and down temperatures over the next 7 days with rain chances on Friday and then again Monday and Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.