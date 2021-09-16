Bryan Health says COVID-19 cases are stabilizing but hospital capacity is near “breaking point”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health says COVID-19 numbers are stabilizing, but they are still worried. Hospitalizations are high and have the hospital close to its breaking point.

There are 552 people hospitalized in Bryan Medical Center, 71 from COVID-19 with 61 of them unvaccinated.

Bryan Health doctors say if this surge continues, they’re going to run out of room and are asking Lincoln people to take measures to avoid hospitalization.

One of those is getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Another is asking about monoclonal antibodies if you get COVID-19 and are older than 65, pregnant or have other risk factors.

They also recommend, you get the flu shot.

“If we have a whole bunch of people who are not vaccinated against the flu that will only increase the stress on the hospital system and put members of the community at risk,” said Dr. Jim Nora, Bryan Health.

Bryan Health is also starting to see cases of West Nile Virus which can take up a lot of resources in the hospital.

Doctors recommend you wear protective clothing and bug spray until the first hard freeze of the fall.

