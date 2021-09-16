Advertisement

CEDARS unveils $3.5M facilities improvements

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids staying in southeast Nebraska’s only youth emergency shelter are now seeing some upgrades.

CEDARS unveiled the results of its $3.5 million facilities improvement project in south Lincoln Wednesday evening.

The improvements include a new kitchen and dining area plus a new outdoor recreation space which includes a basketball court and soccer field.

CEDARS currently serves 800 kids daily. This south Lincoln site serves 75 a day.

During the pandemic, CEDARS couldn’t serve kids in the previous kitchen or dining room because they were too small.

“We desperately needed to do this,” said Jim Blue President of CEDARS. “We were operating out of 1953 kitchen and dining room space. Pushing a year and half now we have been serving meals in Styrofoam, in their bed rooms and in their program areas.”

CEDARS wasn’t expecting the project to be done until 2023.

With the pandemic closing the kitchen, it prompted them to finish sooner.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at 36th & Vine Monday night, as seen from 10/11 NOW's Skyview...
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

Latest News

CEDARS unveils $3.5M facilities update
CEDARS unveils $3.5M facilities update
Nebraska Athletics NIL partnership allows group licensing for student athletes
Nebraska Athletics NIL partnership allows group licensing for student athletes
This partnership creates new opportunities for Nebraska’s student-athletes to profit off their...
Nebraska NIL partners with Brandr Group for group licensing agreement
TikTok "bathroom vandalism" challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools