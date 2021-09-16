CEDARS unveils $3.5M facilities improvements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids staying in southeast Nebraska’s only youth emergency shelter are now seeing some upgrades.

CEDARS unveiled the results of its $3.5 million facilities improvement project in south Lincoln Wednesday evening.

The improvements include a new kitchen and dining area plus a new outdoor recreation space which includes a basketball court and soccer field.

CEDARS currently serves 800 kids daily. This south Lincoln site serves 75 a day.

During the pandemic, CEDARS couldn’t serve kids in the previous kitchen or dining room because they were too small.

“We desperately needed to do this,” said Jim Blue President of CEDARS. “We were operating out of 1953 kitchen and dining room space. Pushing a year and half now we have been serving meals in Styrofoam, in their bed rooms and in their program areas.”

CEDARS wasn’t expecting the project to be done until 2023.

With the pandemic closing the kitchen, it prompted them to finish sooner.

