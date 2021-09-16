Friday Forecast: Cooler and wetter weather to end the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front advancing across the region will bring changes to our weather pattern...

The warm and windy conditions of Thursday will be replaced by cooler and wetter weather over the next 24 hours. It was summer-like across 10-11 Country on Thursday...with gusty south winds and sunny skies pushing our afternoon highs into the upper 80s to middle 90s. A cold front sliding across the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the forecast area beginning Thursday evening in the north and west...eventually moving into central and eastern Nebraska late Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Widespread heavy rain is not anticipated with this weather system...but many areas could see decent rainfall totals and some isolated locations may see even more significant rainfall if the front stalls out for a period of time over eastern Nebraska on Friday.

Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

There is also a “slight” and “marginal” risk for severe ‘storms across parts of Nebraska Thursday night.

Severe Outlook Thursday Night (KOLN)

Rain chances will linger into the day on Friday...especially in eastern and southeastern Nebraska...but the severe weather threat is expected to be minimal. Temperatures behind the front on Friday will be significantly cooler...with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

Weather conditions will quickly warm back into the mid 80s to mid 90s for the weekend...with both Saturday and Sunday expected to be dry mainly sunny and dry.

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

Sunday Highs (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook continues to advertise another system moving through the area from later Monday into the day on Tuesday. This weather-maker will bring another chance for rain to the region..and cool us back into the 70s for highs once again.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

