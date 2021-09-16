Frost focused ahead of Oklahoma game

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. He discussed the focus and plan of attack ahead of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma.

“We have a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything and just go attack,” Frost said. “I think attack is the key word. We have to run at things as fast as we can and go get after them. See where we land.”

Frost discussed the focus of the defense this week. “We have to be physical,” he said. “These guys are one of the best in the country on offense. One of the best in the country at creating big plays. We have to try and limit big plays.” He was asked about Oklahoma’s quarterback Spencer Rattler. “He is a gunslinger,” Frost said. “He is fun to watch. He has a lot of good guys to throw to. I think we have to give our quarterback time. We have to mix it up real well. They have a great team so we are fighting enough of a battle for what they are putting on the field. But our kids are excited. They are excited to go down and test themselves against this team.”

Frost also discussed the energy surrounding the game. “Good thing about these games is you are trying to keep yourself calm,” he said. “Not trying to get yourself up. And that is a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself on Saturday.”

The Huskers are set to play Oklahoma this Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. on FOX in Norman, Okla., and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

