Advertisement

Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues

Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, this one sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates statewide.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources.

Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources like ICU beds will be allotted to those patients most likely to survive. Other patients will be treated with less effective methods or, in dire cases, given pain relief and other palliative care as they die.

Thursday’s move came a week after Idaho officials started allowing health care rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leta Powell Drake
Leta Powell Drake passes away
Two-thirds of Lincoln high and middle schools have had restrooms get destroyed by students.
TikTok “bathroom vandalism” challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools
Police tape.
Man threatens employees, steals cash from business
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
NSP is one of multiple facilities under a staffing emergency, along with Tecumseh and LCC/DEC.
Corrections watchdog calls for immediate action on staffing crisis, saying public safety is in jeopardy

Latest News

Each year more than 20 radio stations across Nebraska come together for nearly 12 hours...
Team Jack hosting 9th annual radiothon
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks