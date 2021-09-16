Advertisement

Knuckles embraces new role with Huskers

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenzie Knuckles was named a team captain for Nebraska’s 2021 volleyball season. However, she lost her starting job as the team’s libero.

Knuckles was beat out for the libero position by freshman Lexi Rodriguez. Knuckles has kept a positive outlook despite the demotion.

“It feels awesome to contribute,” Knuckles said.

The junior from Indiana still has a significant role with the Huskers. She’s serving as a defensive specialist, and her experience is helping Nebraska’s young roster. While playing in the back row, Knuckles also has the opportunity to take some offensive attacks. Through the first month of the season, Knuckles has seven kills.

Knuckles says she grew up playing outside hitter, so her new role has helped her rediscover her love of the game.

