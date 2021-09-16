Lincoln Police searching for missing person

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing adult last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The man has an intellectual disability that requires 24-hour attention, police said.

Martin Parsons, 57, was last seen in the 2300 block of Northline Court (southwest of 27th and Superior) around 5 a.m.

He is 5′5″ tall, 225 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

His clothing description is unknown at this time, and he has a large scar on the back of his head.

Due to a phone outage, police are asking people to call 402-441-7245 if you have information on Martin’s whereabouts.

