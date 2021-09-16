Advertisement

Lincoln woman accused of assaulting Northeast High School student

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman is accused of hitting a 17-year-old Lincoln Northeast High School student.

Lincoln Police were called to Northeast High School Wednesday just before 1 p.m. on a report of a fight happening in front of the school.

When officers arrived, a 17-year-old girl said she was talking to two friends when a 37-year-old woman who had been protesting outside of the school walked towards them. The victim said the adult woman hit her in the head/face and they both engaged in a physical altercation.

Officers were able to verify this information from witness statements as well as video evidence.

The officer observed the victim to have minor injuries such as redness and scratches.

The 37-year-old woman was cited for misdemeanor assault.

