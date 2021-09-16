LPD’s non-emergency phone lines currently down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are reporting that their non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties.

In a press release, LPD says 911 services are operating as normal, as that residents should continue to dial 911 if they’ve having an emergency.

Police say you can dial one of the following numbers until further notice, if you are in need of non-emergency public safety services:

402-441-7245, 402-441-7246, or 402-441-7247.

Non Emergency phone lines at the 911 center are experiencing technical problems.If you are in need of NON emergency public safety services and cannot reach us at 402-441-6000, please dial one of the following numbers until further notice.

402-441-7245

402-441-7246

402-441-7247 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 16, 2021

LPD says they are working on fixing the issue at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.