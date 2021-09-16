Advertisement

LPD’s non-emergency phone lines currently down

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are reporting that their non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties.

In a press release, LPD says 911 services are operating as normal, as that residents should continue to dial 911 if they’ve having an emergency.

Police say you can dial one of the following numbers until further notice, if you are in need of non-emergency public safety services:

402-441-7245, 402-441-7246, or 402-441-7247.

LPD says they are working on fixing the issue at this time.

