LPS creates Quarantine Learning Support for elementary school students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In one week, more than 500 elementary students in Lincoln Public Schools weren’t in their classrooms. They were stuck at home, with a majority in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The district is implementing a plan to help these students stay on top of their studies while they’re out.

The district’s Quarantine Learning Support is being rolled out in collaboration with Superintendent Dr. Steve Joel, instructors and the Lincoln Education Association.

LPS has chosen 24 elementary school teachers, teaching math and reading. Everyday, these teachers will record their in-person lessons. Those videos will then be edited and uploaded where families can access them online. Right now, LPS is working to purchase special cameras that’ll be installed in the ceilings of these 24 classrooms.

The district plans to get this new program going into the second quarter.

“We’ve heard from many of our families who are concerned when their child is excluded for an extended amount of time and the learning that they will miss. We’ve heard from our teachers and our administrators. They’re concerned about students,” said Gena Licata, Director of Elementary Education with Lincoln Public Schools.

These teachers are currently going through training to make sure their lessons are clear for students and families. LPS said the district is funding this support program through extra money from the Federal Cares Act.

LPS said they’ll have technical support for families having issues available both at individual schools and at the district office. The district has decided to pay these 24 teachers an extra stipend to help students in quarantine.

