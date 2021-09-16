Nebraska NIL partners with Brandr Group for group licensing agreement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for the university’s student-athletes covering all the Cornhuskers’ 24 varsity sports. This partnership creates new opportunities for Nebraska’s student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos.

“There’s been a great deal of change in college athletics the past few months, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Nebraska’s commitment to serving and supporting our student-athletes, and this partnership with The Brandr Group is the latest example of that pledge,” said Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics for Nebraska. “The Brandr Group will empower our student-athletes to elevate their personal brands, as well as the broader Husker brand. This group licensing agreement enables our student-athletes to benefit financially from their NIL through opportunities like jersey sales, video games and trading cards, while also creating merchandise and unique engagements our fans will treasure.”

The partnership with The Brandr Group allows for the collective use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Nebraska logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program. TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes, and the program does not limit individual NIL rights.

“There are few brands more recognizable than Nebraska athletics, and we’re excited to help write a new chapter into their storied tradition by facilitating new, lucrative opportunities for Husker student-athletes,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “Now, thanks to this group licensing agreement, they’ll be able to benefit from their NIL through co-branded opportunities across Nebraska’s merchandising portfolio. It’s an honor to be collaborating with Husker athletics and bring this program to life for their student-athletes and their passionate fans.”

TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players’ associations in the college space.

Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level. Fans can expect to be able to purchase official Nebraska merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Cornhusker players who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs with college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

