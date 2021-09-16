Advertisement

Nebraska, Oklahoma among integration leaders during 70s

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
Half a century ago, the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry provided a grand stage for the best Black college football players while the South dragged its feet on integration. Nebraska and Oklahoma dominated with star athletes most schools in the South wouldn’t even recruit.

Nebraska and Oklahoma won two Associated Press national titles each between 1970 and 1975, with Black athletes playing critical roles.

The history is back in the spotlight this week as the two schools play each other again 50 years after their famous ‘Game of the Century.”

Courtesy: Associated Press

