Rodaway leads Concordia in win over Doane

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carly Rodaway, in her first start at Concordia, delivered a 12-kill performance to help the Bulldogs defeat rival Doane on Wednesday. Rodaway hit .400 in the four-set victory (25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12). Rodaway is a sophomore outside hitter, who graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School.

All-American setter Tara Callahan finished with 46 assists and 13 digs for Concordia. Camryn Opfer also recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 21 digs.

