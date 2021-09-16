Advertisement

Rodaway leads Concordia in win over Doane

Carly Rodaway is an outside hitter at Concordia University.
Carly Rodaway is an outside hitter at Concordia University.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Carly Rodaway, in her first start at Concordia, delivered a 12-kill performance to help the Bulldogs defeat rival Doane on Wednesday. Rodaway hit .400 in the four-set victory (25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 25-12). Rodaway is a sophomore outside hitter, who graduated from Lincoln Pius X High School.

All-American setter Tara Callahan finished with 46 assists and 13 digs for Concordia. Camryn Opfer also recorded a double-double with 11 kills and 21 digs.

