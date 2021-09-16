Team Jack hosting 9th annual radiothon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the ninth straight year, The Team Jack Foundation will hold a radiothon on several Nebraska radio stations in an effort to raise child brain cancer research.

The Team Jack Radiothon will kick off Thursday, September 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on more than 20 radio stations across the state. The live broadcast will feature stories of Nebraska families dealing with childhood brain cancer.

In 2020, the radiothon raised a record-breaking $138,000 for childhood brain cancer research.

This year, the foundation will support 15 families with children battling the cancer, with donations going to not only to those families, but also toward continued research to find a cure.

“With the help of these radio stations all across Nebraska, you can’t put a price on the awareness on that day,” Team Jack Executive Director, Kylie Dockter said. “You have people broadcasting all across Nebraska and really just bringing awareness to childhood brain cancer, so that alone is a huge deal for us.”

Since 2013, Team Jack has raised upward of $8.5 million for research to find a cure for pediatric brain cancer.

The annual telethon has also paved the way for other programs in Nebraska, Dockter said, including $5 million for research, education and pain management in Nebraska.

In 2015, Team Jack committed $1.5 million to a brain tumor program at Nebraska Medicine, which was fully matched by the state. The program has given children with cancer specialty treatment they need without having to leave the state.

“We formed this network called the Team Jack Family, we now have over 70 families in Nebraska who have all been through this fight,” Dockter said. “Through them, we’ve heard how devastating it is to have to leave their families, pull their kids out of school and quit their jobs because they have to leave the state for treatment. That’s become a priority here.”

Donations during the radiothon can be made on the Team Jack website, or by calling (855) RUN-JACK.

