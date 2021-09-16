Advertisement

TikTok “bathroom vandalism” challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new TikTok challenge is taking over social media, with kids damaging school bathrooms. It’s happening all over the country and at a handful of middle and high schools in Lincoln Public Schools.

“Imagine what it would be like for someone to come in your home and break and steal your things,” said McKenzie Ness, Lincoln High Senior.

Bathrooms are now clean, but over the past couple of weeks at schools like Lincoln High, the restrooms have been getting destroyed by students.

“It’s been a disturbing trend we’ve been working hard at to curb,” said Mark Larson, Principal at Lincoln High. He said the damage students caused included “toilet paper rolls and off soap and paper towel rolls, things like that.”

Most students say this new TikTok challenge is upsetting. One group helping clean up said they don’t find it funny at all. “Vandalizing your school isn’t cool, even if it’s for a trend,” said Lincoln High Senior Erin Swift.

It’s not just at Lincoln High, two-thirds of Lincoln’s high schools and middle schools have reported similar damage. The Lincoln East Principal sent out a message, calling it “not acceptable.” She also asked parents to remind students that this is not “the responsible and respectful behavior” they expect.

Staff at Lincoln High has decided to keep several of the bathrooms locked to minimize damage. They’ve also amped up supervision and are requiring students to sign in and out of bathrooms.

“That’s unfortunate when we have to reallocate sources not directly tied to teaching and learning,” said Larson.

Students told 10/11 they want to leave a message for students causing the damage. “Don’t let yourself be influenced by things so easily. What’s cool may not always be what’s right,” Ness said.

School leaders said there will be consequences for students when they find out who’s vandalizing the bathrooms. They’re asking parents to talk to their kids and help monitor their social media.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday morning crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 77 and West...
UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital in early morning crash at Highway 77 and West Pioneers
Lincoln Police Department
Teen reports spiked drink at homecoming dance, police investigating
LPD & LFR at the scene of a crash at 36th & Vine Monday night, as seen from 10/11 NOW's Skyview...
LPD: Speeding car crashes into another car, lands upside down on Vine street
Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Lincoln woman scammed out of nearly $2,000

Latest News

TikTok "bathroom vandalism" challenge hitting Lincoln Public Schools
NSP is one of multiple facilities under a staffing emergency, along with Tecumseh and LCC/DEC.
Corrections watchdog calls for immediate action on staffing crisis, saying public safety is in jeopardy
Watchdog report calls for immediate action to address prison staffing crisis
Watchdog report calls for immediate action to address prison staffing crisis
Zoo News
Zoo News