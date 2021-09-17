Concerns calming over massive tire piles in Alvo, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Massive piles of old tires that have been posing a fire threat in Alvo are now in compliance with safety regulations, according the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment.

In April the state gave the owners until September first to get the number of tires down to 160,000. At one point there were more than 320,000 tires piled up in the small town.

In a report released September 13 the officials note the number of tires had been reduced to 143,000 in late August. Larry Langer, of LAL Enterprises said the number has dropped even more since to less than 120,000 tires.

We shred them and sometimes we had three trucks hauling them to David City, most of the time just one but he hauled steady,” said Langer, who along with his partner, own the businesses running the recycling site.

“This machine shreds 2,500 tires an hour, we might bring in 2,000 tires a day, so in one hour we’ll shred everything we bring in in the future,” said Langer, noting they fell way behind last year when they couldn’t locate a new shredder.

Now that they have one, he said they will have no problem keeping up.

“Our intention is not to have any tires on the ground for fire hazards and what not. That’s the intention down the road,” said Langer.

Until then, worried residents, said it’s not enough. “The tires, if anything happened, if they caught fire we’d have to move,” said Dennis Templemeyer.

Langer’s son is set to takeover the business in October and also want work the piles down to nothing.

“He says he wants it down to no tires, that’d be fantastic,” said Templetmeyer. “That could be a goal we could agree on.”

The state said they will continue to monitor tire facility in Alvo and re-inspect it by the end of the year. The owners are also providing the state with weekly updates on the reduction of the tire piles.

