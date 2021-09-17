Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A look at events in the Lincoln area this weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Kane Brown The Worldwide Beautiful Tour

Country hitmaker Kane Brown is bringing his “Worldwide Beautiful” tour, which is his first major headlining tour, to the PBA stage! He will be joined by special guests Chris Lane and Restless Road. You don’t want to miss this concert!

Friday 7 p.m.; Tickets starting at $35 for reserved seating

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents The Fantasticks

Lincoln Community Playhouse returns to a full season with The Fantasticks, the world’s longest-running musical (44 years in NYC!). This funny and romantic musical is about a boy, a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. It is a world of moonlight and magic, rich with breathtaking poetry, theatrical flourish and a beautiful score which includes “Try to Remember”, a timeless fable of love.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets $25 for adults and $15 for students

More info: HERE

Step Afrika

Step Afrika combines dance, song, storytelling and humor to create a heart-pounding experience and celebrate the African-American tradition of stepping. They are known for their lightning-fast footwork, percussive chants and incredible synchronicity. Included in the show will be a feature from their new work, Drumfolk, that highlights the heritage of step and its cultural history.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; Tickets $9 to $42

More info: HERE

Zipline Oktoberfest

Lass uns party machen!! (Let’s Party!!) Oktoberfest means live music, fun, brats, Festbier mugs and of course beer! Come and enjoy live music by Less Talk More Polka and some brats from Freddie Lee Wurstmacher & Smokehouse.

Saturday 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Harvest Moon Festival 2021

The Asian Community & Cultural Center invites you and your family to join them for an afternoon of cultural performances, food, live music, activities, lantern lighting and more. You don’t want to miss this event!

Sunday 4-7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

