Lincoln woman celebrates 107th birthday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the year 1914 Woodrow Wilson was president, gas was around 20 cents, and Nebraskan Vanesta Gray was born. More than a century later Gray is still here and she’s celebrating her birthday Thursday.

Vanesta is used to having company stop by her Van Dorn Villa apartment. Her sister-in-law Wilma Baugous only lives one floor up and Thursday’s visit was filled with balloons, flowers and cards.

“I woke up this morning and almost had forgotten it was my birthday, but pretty soon the door bell rang, and I had company early,” said Gray.

It’s Gray’s 107th birthday to be exact.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my years,” Gray said. “I hope I get to see another one or two.”

“Every year has been special that we can celebrate another milestone,” said Wilma Baugous, Gray’s sister-in-law.

Born in 1914, Gray is the second child of six, a mother, and a grandmother. She was born on a farm between Obert and Wynot in northeast Nebraska, and grew up during the depression.

“We didn’t know it was the Depression because all of our friends were in the same boat,” Gray said. “We did what we had to do... kept working hard.”

The Gray’s moved to Lincoln in the 1980′s. She enjoys Huskers football and Royals baseball. Each birthday she asks for only one thing.

“I hope I can have one more birthday. That’s what I ask for every birthday - just one more year.”

10/11 NOW asked Gray what the secret is to a long and successful life. She laughed and didn’t have an answer, but added making sure to sleep well and think of others before yourself.

