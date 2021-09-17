LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Cpl. Daegan Page funeral

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community is saying a final good-bye Friday to Omaha’s fallen Marine.

The funeral for Cpl. Daegan Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, is set for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

Omaha Police released details of the procession to the cemetery earlier this week. There will be a short service at the cemetery, but burial services will be private.

