LSO: $325,000 worth of construction equipment recovered with arrest of two workers

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two construction workers have been arrested following an investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen construction equipment.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on June 25, two bulldozers, a trailer and an attachment were stolen from the South Beltway project site. The total loss was around $250,000.

On September 3, Hausmann Construction and Gregg Electric also reported stolen items.

Zachary Heob, 37, and Bailey Wadlow, 25, were arrested for theft by unlawful taking on Thursday. According to LSO, both men were working on the construction projects at the time of the thefts.

