Much cooler on Friday, warmer for the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means much cooler conditions Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning, becoming more isolated Friday afternoon. High pressure will move east of Nebraska bringing a southerly wind Saturday and warmer temperatures. Hot weather again possible on Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning into early Friday afternoon in the Lincoln area. Mainly cloudy skies in the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will be much cooler Friday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s and a north wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Much cooler Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Mild temperatures Friday night. (1011 Weather)

Morning clouds on Saturday then, mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

It will be warmer Saturday afternoon and more humid. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be on the hot side with highs in the Lincoln area around 90 and it will be mostly sunny and breezy.

High temperatures on Sunday will be well above average. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be warm and a bit muggy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. A cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures Wednesday morning may start off in the mid 40s and then warm into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon.

The weekend will be warm and mainly dry. Cooler, more fall like temperatures arrive next week. (1011 Weather)

